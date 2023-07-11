The North West Star
New initiative addresses medical workforce shortage in rural areas and hopes it will improve rural medical intakes

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
July 11 2023 - 2:00pm
Queensland Country Life file picture of the Charleville Hospital.
Queensland Country Life file picture of the Charleville Hospital.

The National Rural Health Alliance has welcomed the latest initiative by the federal government to increase long-term funding of rural Commonwealth supported places and capital funding to attract more doctors to train and practise in rural, regional and remote Australia.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

