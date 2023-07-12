Champion camel 'Gunna' will watch on as a few thousand travellers roll in to his tiny outback hometown of Boulia this weekend for the 'Melbourne Cup of Camel Races'.
With a win in 2021 and 2022 already under his belt, Gunna the local favourite is gunning for a hat-trick at the 2023 Boulia Camel Races.
Running for three days from July 14 to 16, the Boulia races is one of the richest and most prestigious on Australia's camel racing circuit.
Gunna faces stiff competition from a field of nearly 30 camels at this year's races.
Stretching to a distance of 1500 metres, the Boulia cup final is the longest camel race in Australia, meaning winning it is a big ask.
When he's not on the racetrack, Gunna grazes on the endless Outback plains of the farm his owners Tom and Kyrraley Woodhouse own in Boulia.
His trainer Tom comes from a long history of Woodhouse family camel training and his wife Kyrraley joined the team as jockey when they met on opposing teams and fell in love at a camel race in South Australia.
Gunna was wild caught and his first appearance at Boulia Camel Races was as a two-year-old camel in the Boulia Camel Races challenging and hilarious camel tagging competition.
Mr Woodhouse said Gunna was one of his father's camels.
"In his first ever race he busted one of the running rails here at the Boulia racetrack, he went over it and threw Kyrraley who was the jockey and kicked her in the chest," Mr Woodhouse said.
"She was breastfeeding at the time and the poor kid had to go onto formula for a week," he said.
"After dad retired I took Gunna and actually swapped a side-by-side (buggy) for him. I think I got the better end of the deal."
Australia's richest camel races strangely has its beginnings in the sale of camels to the royal family in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
Boulia Camel Race founder Paddy McHugh caught a thousand wild camels in Queensland's outback and then transported and sold 33 of those to the royal family in Abu Dhabi.
Having witnessed how massive camel racing was there, Mr McHugh tried to emulate something similar back home, introducing professional camel racing in Australia and kicking it all off in Boulia in 1997.
The iconic race lures almost 3,000 travellers annually to the tiny town which boasts a healthy population of just 200.
Amongst the racing action at the 2023 races is a full program of live music, novelty races, helicopter rides and the Great Australian Ride-on Lawn Mower Race.
Organisers reminded travellers venturing to the races to remain on the lookout for the famed Min Min Light, a mysterious phenomenon which continues to be sighted on Boulia's remote roads, causing ongoing intrigue.
