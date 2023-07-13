More than 45kg of fireworks seized in Territory Day border crack down

Queensland authorities seized more than 45 kilograms of explosives as part of a Territory Day crackdown on fireworks entering the state.
Police and inspectors with Queensland's independent health and safety regulator for explosive operations, Resources Safety and Health Queensland (RSHQ), say they stopped 387 vehicles on the Northern Territory border in the three days after Territory Day on July 1.
For five hours on Territory Day, it is legal to blow up fireworks in the Northern Territory. In Queensland, however, unauthorised use of fireworks has been banned since 1972 and anyone caught with them risks a fine of up to $57,000 or six months' imprisonment.
"Queenslanders rightly expect people, property, animals and the environment aren't put at unnecessary risk - that's why Queensland, like every other state in Australia, bans the unauthorised use of fireworks," RSHQ Chief Inspector of Explosives Hermann Fasching said.
Mr Fasching said the regulator publishes an online list of authorised firework displays held around Queensland every week, saying "people can attend these knowing licensed operators have satisfied safety requirements".
RSHQ Deputy Chief Inspector of Explosives Snezana Bajic said authorities were pleased with the outcome of the operation.
"All the motorists we spoke to were cooperative, with several of those who did not have fireworks, commenting that had seen our billboard on the Barkly Highway and warnings in news articles to not take fireworks out of the NT," Ms Bajic said.
"Fireworks are an inherently high risk product and when used by untrained people, or in unauthorised situations, they can be deadly," she said.
"Earlier this year a man in Bundaberg was seriously injured by misuse of fireworks - he not only lost his sight, but also his ability to earn a living. This is why unauthorised use is banned in every Australian state, it's just too dangerous.
"In the Northern Territory authorities responded to approximately 100 fires, and there were at least two major injuries - including one where a young man has had his arm amputated."
