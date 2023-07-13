Six people have been taken in to custody following an alleged joy ride involving a car stolen from a Mount Isa caravan park.
Police said the alleged offenders were arrested just after midday on July 13, although have yet to lay charges.
The alleged offenders will remain in custody while investigations in to the movements of the vehicle prior to arrest continue, according to police.
The events follow a spate of vehicle thefts across the Mount Isa police district over the past month.
Data obtained from Queensland Police shows Mount Isa is on track to record the city's worst ever year for stolen vehicles in 2023, beating the record it set in 2022.
Traeger MP Robbie Katter reissued his party's demands for an alternative sentencing policy following the most recent stolen vehicle incident.
"I am calling for immediate action on the youth crime issues that continue to plague our state", he said.
"We believe that our relocation sentencing policy is the government's best shot at regaining some control and combatting the state's youth crime crisis.
"How many more events such as this do we have to endure before something is done?"
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics.
