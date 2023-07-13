The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Six in custody as police continue to investigate alleged joy ride in Mount Isa

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Six people have been taken in to custody following an alleged joy ride involving a car stolen from a Mount Isa caravan park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.