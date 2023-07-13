Regional Queenslanders looking to protect their farm utes and daily commuters from thieves are increasingly turning to new technology.
One particular device gaining interest is a secondary engine immobiliser.
Engine immobilisers have been mandatory in all new vehicles in Australia since 2001, but with many thieves entering a house and taking the keys rather than hot-wiring, they can prove obsolete.
Secondary immobilisers deter theft by preventing unauthorised drivers from using the vehicle without the unique code.
Without knowing the correct code, the vehicle will not start, and if the incorrect code is entered three times, the car can immobilise itself.
And for plenty of residents living in Mount Isa, Cairns and Townsville, it's about to become more affordable to install one.
The state government's "highly anticipated" engine immobiliser trial is a step closer for those residents, with expressions of interest opening on July 3 for installers.
The government is providing $10 million to support the installation of an expected 20,000 new technology (or secondary) engine immobilisers across the selected trial areas.
It's expected the $500 subsidy voucher will cover the entire cost of the new technology (or secondary) immobiliser technologies available, meaning no out of pocket expense.
Eligible residents will be able to obtain a subsidy voucher from a dedicated online portal from early August 2023 and will then be able to redeem the subsidy from an approved installer.
Police Minister Mark Ryan said the trial would help people protect their cars without the big upfront cost.
QPS Acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Stream said police supported the trial.
"It is anticipated this trial will deliver an enhanced crime prevention tool directly to the local community," Mr Stream said.
Police Union president Ian Leavers said the QPU first took the prospect of immobilisers to the premier and Minister Ryan as an effective device with the potential to significantly reduce vehicle theft.
"To the government's credit they assisted in putting this on the agenda for all states to follow the lead of Queensland," Mr Leavers said.
Mr Leavers said 'remote immobilisers' brought an even better opportunity for safety, with authorities able to stop the vehicle in a safe location to avoid community risk and allow police to apprehend offenders.
"The QPU would encourage community members to take advantage of this trial because if it proves effective it could become a potent tool in reducing a crime that has a devastating impact on vehicle owners."
In Queensland, there were 18,195 victims of motor vehicle theft in 2022, an increase of 25 per cent or 3685 victims from 2021, according to the latest figures by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
Security cameras are also becoming a popular option, acting as a deterrent or capturing vital evidence for police and insurers.
Queensland-based camera company Land Watch has received several phone calls from concerned farmers in the past month alone.
"There have been crazy stories ... we heard one about a Ram with keys in the ignition being parked next to a LandCruiser with keys and the LandCruiser was taken," co-owner John Hill said.
"Even if they're covered by insurance, farmers can't get a ute as good as prices have gone up, and LandCruisers are hard to get, which leaves them in a hard spot."
Land Watch provides solar security cameras that supply 24/7, live footage and clear night vision of farms.
Their camera systems enable farmers to keep an eye on their cars, homes and stock remotely via their mobile phones.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.