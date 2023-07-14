Cloncurry Shire councillor Janessa Bidgood has been suspended following charges of alleged real estate fraud.
The 32-year-old Cloncurry woman Janessa Bidgood, principal agent at Outback Auctions and Real Estate, allegedly failed to present all offers to the seller of land in Mount Isa in February 2022.
Instead, the woman allegedly presented her own offer as a buyer, as the sole offer available, allegedly resulting in the land owner believing no other offer existed, causing the land to be sold at approximately $27,500 less than another offer.
Ms Bidgood appeared before the Cloncurry Magistrates Court on Friday July 14 but did not enter a plea.
Ms Bidgood is also a local councillor, with Cloncurry Shire Council announcing the suspension of Cr Bidgood today.
"Cloncurry Shire Council has received advice of charges laid against a Councillor which has resulted in the automatic suspension of the Councillor," the council press release said.
"Councillor Janessa Bidgood informed Council, in accordance with her obligations under the Local Government Act, that she has been charged by Queensland Police with fraud.
"Under the Local Government Act (the Act), fraud is classed as a 'disqualifying offence'. Sections 175K, 175N and 175O of the Act state a Councillor charged with a disqualifying offence is automatically suspended as a Councillor until the proceeding ends. Cr Bidgood's suspension commenced on 30 June 2023, and applies until further notice.
"The disqualifying offence in respect of which Cr Bidgood has been charged is not Council related. The suspension does not in any way reflect the possible outcome of the hearing. A report will be presented to the 18 July 2023 Council meeting to formally acknowledge Cr Bidgood's suspension."
