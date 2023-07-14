A group of juveniles alleged to have taken a stolen vehicle on a joy ride through Mount Isa have been hit with almost 100 charges.
The six youths, aged between 10 and 14 years old, were arrested by police shortly after midday on July 13 after a white Mitsubishi Pajero was seen allegedly driving dangerously through the north west Queensland mining town.
Police said the vehicle was allegedly involved in at least five separate traffic crashes and gained entry to three school grounds by driving through the gates.
According to police, the group allegedly stole the vehicle from an address on the Barkly Highway shortly before midnight on July 12.
Mount Isa City Councillor Kim Coghlan was reportedly hospitalised while on her way to work when her car was allegedly rammed from behind.
"They purposely accelerated to hit my car; they were trying to kill me," Cr Coghlan said.
"There is absolutely no respect and no remorse."
The six juveniles were charged with 95 offences, ranging from unlawfully using a motor vehicle to multiple counts of wilful damage.
Traeger MP Robbie Katter yesterday reissued calls to introduce his party's relocation sentencing model for young offenders, a policy which he said was "the government's best shot at regaining some control and combatting the state's youth crime crisis".
