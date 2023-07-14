The North West Star
Six juveniles hit with 95 charges after alleged stolen vehicle joy ride through Mount Isa

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:00pm
A group of juveniles alleged to have taken a stolen vehicle on a joy ride through Mount Isa have been hit with almost 100 charges.

