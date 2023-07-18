Mount Isa retailers have been called to nominate their businesses and standout colleagues as part of the National Retail Association's 2023 National Retail Awards.
Last year's Medium Retailer of the Year Award winner Melissa Wilkinson lives in regional NSW and said winning the award was a "major milestone for the business" and a "huge morale boost" for staff.
Ms Wilkinson's business, Personalised Favours, is an online gift store based out of West Gosford.
"It was great to be recognised not only for our growth but our customer experience, innovation and company culture," Ms Wilkinson said.
"The award placed us as a leader in the gift giving industry."
She said she particularly encouraged regional retailers to enter, noting the benefits to regional and remote businesses as "huge".
Winners receive national recognition with PR and branding opportunities to raise their profile and an opportunity to attend a National Retail Association workshop of their choice to enhance their skills and experience.
This year's awards have expanded by seven categories in order to recognise the growing online retail sector.
Among these categories are:
Nominations - from online to shopfront, and individuals to national chains - close on August 31.
The finalists will be announced on October 26, 2023 at the annual gala award dinner held in Brisbane at Howard Smith Wharves.
For more information about nominations, categories and eligibility criteria visit nationalretailawards.com.au.
