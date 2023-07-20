The North West Star
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Mount Isa to host Million-Dollar Hole-In-One challenge from July 21-23

Updated July 20 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golfers will have the chance to compete for a $1million hole-in-one prize this weekend in Mount Isa. Picture by Outback Queensland.
Golfers will have the chance to compete for a $1million hole-in-one prize this weekend in Mount Isa. Picture by Outback Queensland.

Mount Isa will be pulling out all the stops to celebrate hosting the finale weekend of Outback Queensland Masters' famous Million-Dollar Hole-In-One challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.