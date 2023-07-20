Mount Isa will be pulling out all the stops to celebrate hosting the finale weekend of Outback Queensland Masters' famous Million-Dollar Hole-In-One challenge.
The 2023 event kicked off in Queensland's southern outback St George on June 17, before travelling through Cunnamulla, Quilpie, Richmond and Karumba.
The first five locations each offered a $10,000 hole-in-one opportunity, with Mount Isa offering the big $1million finale from July 21-23.
Mayor Danielle Slade said it was particularly special for Mount Isa to host this event in its centennial year, with 2023 marking the 100th anniversary of John Campbell Miles signing the mining lease that gave rise to the City.
Participants must have played at least two other courses in the competition first in order to qualify for the Mount Isa final.
"It would be amazing to see a Mount Isa person win the million dollars," Mayor Slade said.
It's not only seasoned golf pros packing up their clubs for a shot at the glory - amateurs, social players and first time swingers have all come together in hopes of taking out a hole-in-one.
Stretching over 2,800kms the event has attracted players and spectators from every corner of Australia since its inception in 2019.
Golf Australia's event manager Chris Evans said the Outback Queensland Masters exemplified that golf could be "played by anyone and everywhere - even in some of the most remote golf courses in Australia from greens to sand greens".
For more information, visit www.outbackqldmasters.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.