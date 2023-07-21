Cloncurry, 'the town that could', to hold inaugural Meeting of the Mines

Described as 'the little outback town that could', Cloncurry has less than 4,000 residents - and is the geologically richest land in Outback Queensland.
With 11 working mines in the area and many miners among its population, it's no surprise that Cloncurry would be the host of the inaugural Meeting of the Mines.
Hosted by the Cloncurry Shire Council, the event will provide miners, research specialists, industry and government with a platform to explore the latest developments in the mining sector.
The focus will be on sustainable mining futures, innovation, technology, finance/investment and social responsibility.
Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell said it was the "perfect time" for the meeting, with new mining projects and a commitment by Government to Queensland Critical Minerals Strategy placing Cloncurry in a strong position to generate both ongoing employment and the materials the world needs as it moves towards Net Zero.
"Now is the time for miners and explorers to showcase their projects and share knowledge and experience," Mayor Campbell said.
Mr Campbell, along with Cloncurry CEO Philip Keirle, recently participated in the 26th World Mining Congress in Brisbane where they met with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who shared further information on the Critical Minerals Strategy and the CopperString 2032 Project.
The the inaugural Meeting of the Mines event will be held from September 7 to 9.
For more information, visit www.meetingofthemines.com.au.
