Cloncurry agricultural forum educates producers on succession and sustainability

A new agricultural succession and future proofing forum piloted this week in the north-west region has emphasised the importance of succession planning for long-term agribusiness sustainability.
Delivered by TNQ Drought Hub in partnership with Southern Gulf NRM, the forum took place in Cloncurry on July 18.
TNQ Drought Hub Program Lead Dr Jane Oorschot said the forum offered producers the opportunity to learn from industry experts and discuss the unique challenges faced by the agricultural sector including flooding and droughts.
"Succession planning is an important conversation to be had. It is a key step towards enhancing business resilience and plays a crucial role in producers' ability to withstand and adapt to challenges...," Dr Oorschot said.
During the forum, succession expert Scott Patterson, from Alternative Strategies, shared practical solutions for agribusiness owners on how to manage succession and negotiation and Southern Gulf NRM CEO Geoff Penton discussed Climate Change and Drought Resilience Planning.
Encouraged by the success of this forum in Cloncurry, Dr Oorschot said there were plans to introduce similar events in different regions of Queensland in the coming months.
"The first round of the agricultural succession planning and future forums provided an opportunity to pilot the approach in readiness for further workshops in other locations across Queensland over the next 6-9 months," Dr Oorschot said.
"We're excited about the prospect of bringing these forums to other key regions in the future and reaching a broader audience."
