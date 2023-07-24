Forecast confirms it's a 'bit windy' in Mount Isa, but sun is on its way

It has been a windy start to the week in Mount Isa, with the Bureau of Meteorology reporting it's set to get windier tomorrow.
But don't pack the sundresses and hats away too early, because the sun is set to make itself the main character as the week progresses.
Monday, July 24 has seen a high of 25 to 40 km/h southeasterly winds which are set to slow to 15 to 25 km/h in the evening.
Tomorrow is predicted to see a high of 30 to 45 km/h winds in the morning headed southeasterly before decreasing to 25 to 35 km/h in the late afternoon.
Temperature wis expected to see a low of 8 and a high of 24.
The UV index is predicted to reach a high 6 despite the wind, so sun protection is recommended between 10 and 3.30 for the remainder of the week.
Wednesday, July 26 will mark the start of sunnier, less windy days with a max of 28 degrees, with Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1 seeing weather reaching closer to 30 degrees.
