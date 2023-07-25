Outback Queensland gets surprise visit from Melbourne Cup | GALLERY

The Melbourne Cup has made its way through Outback Queensland accompanied by three-time Cup winner Glen Boss as part of its 2023 regional tour.
Residents across the outback in Mount Isa, Boulia and Camooweal of all ages have had the chance to hold the cup in their hands.
The Cup visited students at both Sunset State School, Central State School and the Spinifex School in Mount Isa as well as locals at the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo.
Mount Isa and Boulia will also be part of this year's Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep.
Introduced in 2019, the sweep sees 24 rural and regional tour destinations across Australia allocated a barrier for the Melbourne Cup. The town which draws the barrier of the Cup-winning tour is given a $50,000 cash prize to allocate to a nominated charity/local community initiative.
This year the Victoria Racing Club received a record number of applications, with 99 communities across Australia and the world applying to host the People's Cup on tour.
The Cup will also be making some international trips including New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Hong Kong and Japan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.