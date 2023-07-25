The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Nelson Bay's Penny Lane wins Cloncurry Poetry Prize 2023

By Rowan Cowley
Updated July 25 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penny Lane has won the Cloncurry Prize for her poem Remembering Mary. Picture supplied.
Penny Lane has won the Cloncurry Prize for her poem Remembering Mary. Picture supplied.

Penny Lane has a passion for hailing the unsung heroines of Australia's history. Now her dedication to telling their stories has netted her a major poetry prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.