LifeFlight airlifts three people to hospital after Cloncurry crash

The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew were called to airlift three patients following a car crash in Cloncurry on July 15.
Around 1.45pm the rescue chopper was called to the scene with a Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) doctor joining the mission.
The crash had reportedly occurred between a truck and a ute towing a trailer.
Impact from the collision caused the ute to veer off of the highway and hit a tree.
The rescue chopper pilot landed the aircraft on the road which had been caused by police and four people who had been travelling in the vehicle, including a primary-school-aged child were assessed by emergency service workers on board.
One female patient on a stretcher, as well as another woman and the child were airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital by the rescue chopper for observation.
A fourth patient was flown to Mount Isa by RFDS Queensland.
Earlier this month, LifeFlight's Director of Clinical Services and Governance Dr Jeff Hooper released a statement after the organisation's record rescue year in 2022/23.
Dr Hooper said LifeFlight provided crucial care to stabilise patients in the time after an incident.
"They are able to go to the roadside scenes to stabilise patients and provide definitive care, like they would in a tertiary hospital or tertiary intensive care unit," he said.
"Essentially our doctors, nurses and paramedics carry pretty much a mobile intensive care unit where they can do lots of procedures - whether that's on the side of the road or within a small hospital to stabilise patients and bring them to that higher level of care."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.