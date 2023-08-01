Mount Isa police deliver key safety message through coffee cups

Disposable coffee cups printed with safety messages reminding tourists and Mount Isa locals to lock-up their vehicles are set to be distributed to cafes in the region.
Designed to raise awareness about opportunistic crimes, the cups have already been gifted to Mount Isa's Extra Mile Café and The Madera Coffee Bar, with further deliveries to occur as the tourist season progresses.
Mount Isa Police Station's Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Adrian Rieck launched the important community conversation last week, citing that during the winter months tourists flocked into town and were susceptible to thefts.
Senior Sergeant Rieck explained these travellers could become victims of opportunistic criminals targeting caravan parks, looking to steal motor vehicles via access to unsecured vans and campers.
Data from the Queensland Police Service suggests that 1 in 2 cars that are stolen, are done so by using vehicle keys.
This prompted the message printed on the new disposable cups - 'don't gift your keys to thieves'.
While Mount Isa police work to detect and disrupt offenders, assisting travellers and locals with strategies, such as keeping keys safe and out of sight, may act as an extra preventative.
Around 5,000 disposable coffee cups have been printed with the 'don't gift your keys to thieves' messaging, and will be supplied to local shops for free.
