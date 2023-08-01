The North West Star
Mount Isa police deliver key safety message through coffee cups

Updated August 2 2023 - 7:27am, first published August 1 2023 - 10:27am
New coffee cups with safety messages are set to remind Mount Isa tourists and locals to lock up their vehicles. Picture via QLD Police.
Disposable coffee cups printed with safety messages reminding tourists and Mount Isa locals to lock-up their vehicles are set to be distributed to cafes in the region.

