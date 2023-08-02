The North West Star
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Empowering kids living with disabilities to get involved in sports

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 3 2023 - 11:24am, first published August 2 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"It's all about promoting greater inclusivity in sports for children living with disabilities," said Variety QLD's Head of Kids Support, Angela Haines, on tomorrow's Variety Active Kids Sports Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.