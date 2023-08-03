Commencing copper sulphate production under exclusive agreement

The production of copper sulphate has commenced at True North Copper Limited's (TNC) Cloncurry Project in Queensland, with its refurbished solvent extraction and copper sulphate crystallisation plant now fully operational.
This commencement has also come with an exclusive offtake agreement between TNC and Kanins International for copper sulphate production in Queensland.
The Cloncurry Project Copper Sulphate Plant's initial production capacity is estimated at 12,000 tonnes of copper sulphate crystal per annum.
TNC has initiated plans to expand production, recognising a growing demand from domestic and international markets.
Copper sulphate is a mineral salt widely used in various industries, including agriculture, mining, water treatment, and chemical manufacturing.
Its applications range from agricultural fungicides, animal feed supplements, and soil sterilization to electroplating and laboratory reagents.
TNC Managing Director, Marty Costello, said they were thrilled to announce the successful commencement of the company's first copper sulphate production.
"This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and efforts of our entire team," he said.
"We have worked hard to achieve copper sulphate production in a short period of time and we are proud to be one of the few active copper sulphate producers in the country."
Kanins is an Australian owned business based in Melbourne, but operates globally, supplying copper sulphate for many industries, in both domestic and international markets.
TNC's exclusive offtake agreement will see Kanins acquire all copper sulphate produced by TNC at its Queensland sites, for the life of copper sulphate production from those sites.
Kanins will provide technical services to TNC as required to assist the company to produce products which will achieve the highest return.
"We believe our offtake agreement with Kanins International provides confidence in True North Copper's revenue generation," said Mr Costello.
"The agreement ensures a premium above the London Metal Exchange price for our high-quality copper sulphate, providing a stable and predictable revenue stream.
"This is another milestone completed that forms part of our overarching strategy to become Australia's next critical minerals producer of copper and cobalt as we finalise restart studies for full-scale production."
