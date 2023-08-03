The North West Star
Commencing copper sulphate production under exclusive agreement

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 10:54am
The production of copper sulphate has commenced at True North Copper Limited's (TNC) Cloncurry Project in Queensland, with its refurbished solvent extraction and copper sulphate crystallisation plant now fully operational.

