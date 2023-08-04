Eight Mount Isa youths charged over property crimes

Multiple property offences were committed across the Mount Isa township between Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.
It is alleged by police that eight youths committed a total of 66 offences during that period, primarily in the suburbs of Pioneer and Mornington.
The offences included: enter dwelling and commit indictable offence, steal from motor vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Three 17-year-old Mount Isa boys, two 14-year-old Mount Isa boys, one 13-year-old Mount Isa boy and two 13-year-old Mount Isa girls were charged in relation to the offences.
They are all set to appear in the Mount Isa Children's Court.
Senior Sergeant Adrian Rieck, Officer in Charge (OIC) of Mount Isa Police, thanked members of the public for helping keep the community safe and reminded everyone not to "gift your keys to thieves".
"Let's do what we can to reduce opportunistic thieves' ability by protecting not only our cars, but our keys as well," he said.
"Ensure that keys are kept safe and out of sight, and remember to keep doors and windows locked in the house."
