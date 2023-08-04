Delays may still be experienced on the Barkly Highway west of Cloncurry this morning following a road train rollover overnight.
Police say they received a call at 10.30pm on Thursday night to reports of a cattle truck and trailer on its side near the intersection at Clem Walton Park Rd, 50 kilometres west of Cloncurry.
There were cattle on board that were injured or deceased and a crane was required at 6am on Friday morning to help remove the vehicle debris.
A police spokesperson said the job had been finalised when the North Queensland Register spoke to her at 10am Friday morning.
Queensland Traffic said delays were expected and to proceed with caution.
