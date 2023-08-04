The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Cloncurry road train rollover causes Barkly Highway delays

August 4 2023 - 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damage to the guard rail. Picture: Samantha Campbell
Damage to the guard rail. Picture: Samantha Campbell

Delays may still be experienced on the Barkly Highway west of Cloncurry this morning following a road train rollover overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.