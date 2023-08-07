Detectives appeal for publics help in suspicious house fire investigation

UPDATE:
Detectives from Mount Isa Criminal Investigation Branch have released vision of a white sedan in an ongoing appeal for information following a suspicious house fire in Parkside on March 22.
Police wish to speak with anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has information or CCTV footage that may assist them with the investigation.
Detectives from Mount Isa Criminal Investigation Branch are appealing to the public for information regarding a suspicious house fire in Parkside in March.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 22, as emergency services were called to property on Fourth Avenue at approximately 1.10am, responding to reports of a large blaze.
No one was physically injured, but the property was destroyed.
Extensive investigations by the police indicate the property was unoccupied for several months prior to the incident.
Detectives have released vision of the incident - tinyurl.com/muknxbp6 - in the hope it encourages more witnesses to come forward.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the local area around the time of the fire, or who has any information which may assist investigations, to immediately contact police.
Anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam vision, particularly in the Parkside and Mount Isa CBD areas, is also urged to contact police.
To contact police or provide information visit police.qld.gov.au/policelink-reporting or call 131 444.
Investigations into the Parkside house fire are continuing.
