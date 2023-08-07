The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mt Isa's future of mining get hands-on at workshop

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trading in textbooks for toolboxes, the resources industry's future workforce had a spectacular day of hands-on experience at the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy's (QMEA) 'Tradies for a Day' workshop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.