The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Pop up shop puts First Nations artists front and centre of Mount Isa Rodeo

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
August 9 2023 - 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artists Pop Up Shop has officially opened at Outback at Isa yesterday (Tuesday, August 8), with First Nations artists from across the North West front and centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.