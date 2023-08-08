Rules that must be followed if flying drones around the region

Do not fly drones higher than 120 metres (400 feet) above ground level.

Keep drones at least 30 metres away from other people.

Only fly one drone at a time.

Keep drones within visual line-of-sight - being able to see the drone with your own eyes, rather than through a device, screen or goggles.

Do not fly over or above people or in a populous area, including beaches, parks, events, or sport ovals where there is a game in progress.

Respect personal privacy and do not record or photograph people without their consent - this may breach other laws.

If a drone weighs more than 250 grams, fly it at least 5.5 kilometres away from a controlled airport, which generally have a control tower (use a drone safety app to find where you can and can't fly).

Do not operate drones in a way that creates a hazard to another aircraft, person or property.

Only fly drones during the day and do not fly through cloud or fog.

Do not fly drones over or near an area affecting public safety or where emergency operations are underway. This could include situations such as a car crash, police operations, a fire or firefighting efforts, or search and rescue.

If near a helicopter landing site or smaller aerodrome without a control tower, drones can be flown within 5.5 kilometres, however, if you become aware of manned aircraft nearby, drones must be manoeuvred away and land as quickly and safely as possible.