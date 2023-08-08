The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

'Lots of smiles, lots of laughter': Variety Active Kids Sports Day at Mount Isa

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
August 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a marvellous day of sports and physical activities for around 80 Mount Isa school kids living with disability last week, as they got involved with the Variety Active Kids Sports Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.