The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

$7 million in funding coming for Mount Isa's Stronger Communities approach

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 9 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa Mayor, Councillor Danielle Slade welcomes an extra $7 million in funding from the Queensland Government.
Mount Isa Mayor, Councillor Danielle Slade welcomes an extra $7 million in funding from the Queensland Government.

An extra $7 million in funding over the next five years to focus on tackling the causes of youth crime and supporting community safety in Mount Isa was welcomed by Mount Isa Mayor, Councillor Danielle Slade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.