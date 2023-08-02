$7 million in funding coming for Mount Isa's Stronger Communities approach

An extra $7 million in funding over the next five years to focus on tackling the causes of youth crime and supporting community safety in Mount Isa was welcomed by Mount Isa Mayor, Councillor Danielle Slade.
A range of diversionary programs to complement the laws introduced earlier this year will tackle youth offending.
This will include a new Youth Co-Responder Team in Mount Isa, enhanced bail monitoring, and a Safer Homes trial to help seniors upgrade the security of their homes.
Mount Isa is adopting the Stronger Communities Early Action Group model - a whole of community approach that has shown promising results in addressing youth crime in Townsville.
Local leader, Alan Baillie has been appointed as Community Coordinator to drive collaborative, community-led approach to revitalise and redesign service delivery and planning within the Mount Isa community.
Cr Slade said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk committed to implementing a number of initiatives to support Mount Isa and address the current youth offending issues, when the two met in March this year.
"Including by appointing a Community Coordinator," she said. "I thank Premier Palaszczuk for this initiative, and I want to congratulate local leader Alan Baillie on his appointment as a Community Coordinator."
Mr Baillie has worked extensively in the education and community sectors in regional and remote areas of Queensland and the Northern Territory.
"Mr Baillie has a deep appreciation and understanding of the unique strengths and challenges of communities such as Mount Isa when it comes to service delivery," said Youth Justice Minister, Dianne Farmer.
"The work Mr Baillie will be leading in Mount Isa will help to break the cycle for young repeat offenders, as well as increasing community safety and wellbeing for the broader community."
On the ground, community first approach aims to bring together locals, government and not-for-profit organisations to drive wellbeing and safety in Mount Isa.
Ms Palaszczuk said while they have seen a fall in youth crime in Mount Isa, they continue to see a small group of serious repeat offenders who continue to offend.
"These young people have a range of complex issues such as drug and alcohol use, poor mental health, disability, and childhood trauma," she said.
"We know that intervening early to break the cycle of disadvantage and youth offending is critical, and our investment in early intervention programs are important in doing that."
