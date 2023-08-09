Legend returns to the Isa Rodeo

It's finally here ... the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo returns.
From Thursday, August 10 to Sunday, August 13, the biggest rodeo in the Southern Hemisphere is ready to hit the famous red dirt at Buchanan Park, while Mount Isa City celebrates its 100th birthday.
Also making his return to Mount Isa is Cootamundra cowboy and possibly the oldest competing cowboy in the world, the legendary Bob Holder.
The 92-year-old is back to entertain the crowd in not just one event, but two.
He'll rope with 50-year-old Stockinbingal cowboy, Glen Blackney, in the Ariat Australia Open Team Roping, and join two-time Australian Bull Ride champion, 56-year-old Darren Brandenburg, to compete as a team in the Custom Steel Fab Over 55's Roping.
One of the greatest cowboys to have ever competed in an Australian rodeo arena, the crowd will be excited to watch a legend in action.
The rodeo begins on Thursday from 8.30am with action in the main arena (free session). Then a Welcome to Country and cultural performance, the Indigenous Rodeo Championships and Jessica Mauboy will take centre stage with DJ Deadly Jacob.
Friday and Saturday will see the rodeo in full swing. Competitions will be underway, plenty of live entertainment (The Angels, The Screaming Jets), a Kids Zone, the Shank Brothers return with their Hot Chilli Wing Challenge, while the new Bell and Moir Toyota Kalkadoon Bar & Grill (hosted by Channel Seven's Kimberley Busteed), will be serving evening dinners.
The event will wrap up with a final day of rodeo action on Sunday, along with tons of entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
For tickets visit tinyurl.com/3c6bxckb
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.