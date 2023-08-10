Indo relations 'critical' to northern Aus

The CEO of Cattle Australia, Luke Bowen, has spoken out about the threat to the Northern Territory and Australian cattle industry, after 13 cattle returned positive results for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) when tested a number of days after arrival in Indonesia,
"It is important to reaffirm that Australia remains LSD-free, confirmed by extensive testing and surveillance across Northern Australia since the detection of LSD in Indonesia in 2022," Mr Bowen said.
"The robust systems that Australia has for the ongoing monitoring of our animal disease status supports us to trade right around the world."
The former head of the NT Cattlemen's Association said surveillance and testing continued across the northern cattle industry, conducted by private and government vets with all testing over the past 12 months showing negative results.
"The industry and the states and territories are working closely with the Australian Government to provide the assurances sought by Indonesia's authorities," he said.
"We respect the right of Indonesia's technical authorities to seek relevant assurances that live cattle exported from Australia comply with their animal health requirements.
"This includes being free of LSD."
Mr Bowen said the Australian cattle industry had a long and deep relationship with Indonesia and the relationship remained "critical to Northern Australia, underpinning strong economic, social and cultural ties".
Cattle Australia is continuing to work with the Australian Government, the Australian Chief Veterinary Officer Mark Schipp, the Australian Agriculture Minister, and overseas diplomatic posts in Indonesia.
Lumpy Skin Disease does not pose a risk to human health.
