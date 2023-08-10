The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Indo relations 'critical' to northern Aus

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
August 11 2023 - 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The CEO of Cattle Australia, Luke Bowen, has spoken out about the threat to the Northern Territory and Australian cattle industry, after 13 cattle returned positive results for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) when tested a number of days after arrival in Indonesia,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.