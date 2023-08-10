Crashed chopper needed work

A sightseeing helicopter crashed between Ngukurr and Borroloola last year due to a seized bearing, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATBS) has found, saying the incident demonstrated the importance of ensuring all aircraft parts were maintained in accordance with regulations and manufacturer guidance.
The ATBS investigation report said on May 16 last year, the Robinson R44, registered VH-KOV and operated by Wellspring Rural Services, was being used for a series of sightseeing flights over the Limmen National Park with a pilot and three passengers on board when it crashed.
The report said during the flight, vibrations were detected through the helicopter, before the pilot noticed the helicopter's engine RPM rise and then drop to zero.
The engine failure caused the helicopter to collide with the terrain, leaving two passengers with serious injuries, and the pilot and the remaining passenger with minor injuries.
The helicopter was substantially damaged.
The ATSB found that during cruise, a bearing seized resulting in a total loss of drive from the engine to the rotor system.
The bearing had not been maintained in accordance with the maintenance procedures, which likely resulted in its failure, the ATBS said.
It was also identified that the passengers did not receive a pre-flight safety brief resulting in them being unaware of the emergency procedures and the safety equipment on the helicopter.
"... Key findings from this investigation demonstrate the importance of following the relevant manufacturer's maintenance procedures for all components of an aircraft," ATSB Director Transport Safety Stuart Macleod said.
Early in its life, the bearing had been lubricated less often than the 300 hour frequency stated in Robinson's guidance. More recently, the maintenance organisation advised the bearing was lubricated more frequently than required, the report found.
"If a maintainer considers that additional maintenance should be conducted on any component of an aircraft, they should contact the manufacturer for engineering advice before varying from the procedure," Mr Macleod said.
Additionally, the helicopter's emergency locator transmitter (ELT) did not activate during the accident sequence.
The maintenance organisation advised they had not maintained the ELT since taking over maintenance of the helicopter.
The operator stated they presumed it was being maintained on a 100-hourly basis.
"This serves as a reminder to operators that they should be ensuring a self-test of the ELT unit is conducted monthly, to verify it is operational."
The report also noted findings relating to the absence of a pre-flight safety briefing, and the lack of clear guidance from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) about brace positions for helicopters with three-point harnesses.
"CASA has since the accident released a revised multi-part advisory circular to include information on how to brace in a helicopter with a three-point harness," Mr Macleod said.
