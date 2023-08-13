Prime Minister touches down in Mount Isa for Isa Rodeo

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese touched down in Mount Isa yesterday to experience his first Isa Rodeo.
Mr Albanese touched down in Mount Isa on Friday August 11 and started with tour of the city.
KAP Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter hosted the tour, introducing Mr Albanese to Queensland NRL legend John Doyle.
The Prime Minister had a tour of Mr Doyle's business, Three Sons Fitness, and they discussed the programs that Mr Doyle hosts in the Mount Isa community.
The tour continued to Sports Power where Mr Albanese spoke to local business owners and purchased a bike pump before continuing on his walk of the city.
Mr Albanese then made a local hero presentation at the Buffs Club, before heading to the Isa Rodeo in the evening to officially open the event.
"I am really looking forward to my first visit to the Isa Rodeo, it's an Aussie institution that brings people together and I can't imagine a better host than Bob Katter," the Prime Minister said.
"Mount Isa is helping drive the Australian economy.
"This visit will be a terrific chance to thank locals making a positive difference to their community and to talk about how we're working together to grow our economy and support our regions, so there are more jobs and more opportunities for more people in parts of our vast country."
On Saturday the Prime Minister had a tour of the Mount Isa Mines.
Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk is also in Mount Isa for the 2023 Isa Rodeo.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
