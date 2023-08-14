Nominations open for the 2023 North Queensland Sportstar Awards

The community has the chance to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary talents and achievements of local sporting legends.
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 North Queensland Sportstar Awards.
The NQ Sportstar is the longest running dedicated sporting awards in Queensland.
For 32 years the awards have played a major role in the region's sporting communities, recognising the achievements of North Queensland athletes.
The 2023 NQ Sportstar are presented by the North Queensland Sports Foundation. will be hosted by Mackay Regional Council. It will celebrate and highlight the remarkable accomplishments of athletes from various sports disciplines.
They are an opportunity to showcase the talent, hard work, and determination of these athletes, while also acknowledging the efforts of those behind the scenes who make these achievements possible.
If you think there is a remarkable individual who has left you in awe with their exceptional skills, unmatched dedication, and unwavering determination in sport, then nominate them at tinyurl.com/y7jckf6y.
Mount Isa nominations close on Sunday, September 10.
The NQ Sportstar Awards will be held on Saturday, November 4, at the Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre.
