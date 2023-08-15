100th birthday celebrations continue at next month's Multicultural Festival

Celebrations of Mount Isa's 100th birthday continue next month with the return of the Multicultural Festival.
Good Shepherd Catholic Church is inviting the community to the event that provides a great opportunity to celebrate the diversity of the Mount Isa community and to learn about different cultures that make up the region.
Festival goers will be able to enjoy a variety of food, music, and art from around the world.
There will also be opportunities to connect with community organisations and explore the many cultures represented at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Celebrating 100 years of Mount Isa is this year's theme.
The Multicultural Festival will be held on Friday, September 1, from 6pm, in and around the Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Stanley Street.
As always there will be plenty of fun for everyone, with delicious international food, a bar, cafe, fun for the kids and live entertainment.
There will be raffles, an amazing cent sale, kids fashion parade and a $10,000 draw on throughout the night, along with so much more.
The Multicultural Festival is sponsored by Mount Isa City Council.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.