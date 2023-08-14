TNC has "tremendous outcome" from first drillhole at the Vero Resource

Exceptional high-grade copper-cobalt-silver mineralisation was reported from True North Copper Limited's (TNC) first drillhole of an initial diamond drilling program at the Vero Resource last week.
The company were pleased by the report that is part of its 100 per cent owned Mt Oxide Project, Queensland.
The returned results were phenomenal, and assay results from ongoing additional drilling at Vero and within TNC Mt Oxide exploration permits are expected to be returned from laboratories throughout Q3, Q4 of 2023.
Planning for follow-up drilling, airborne geophysics, district scale mapping and development of a new 3D mineral system model are underway.
True North Copper's Managing Director, Marty Costello said this was a tremendous outcome from the first hole of the company's initial diamond drilling program at Vero.
"These drill results are simply stunning, not only returning superb grades, but also showcasing the ever-expanding nature of the Vero high grade ore body," he said.
"With every drillhole, we are increasing our confidence and expanding the extent of the resource.
"We continue to see encouraging visuals from the holes drilled to-date and look forward to reporting assays in the coming weeks."
Mr Costello said TNC's 100 per cent owned Vero Resource at their Mt Oxide Project offers the company's investors an opportunity to be a part of something special.
"A large and very high-grade copper and cobalt critical minerals project in a Tier 1 jurisdiction," he said.
"TNC is committed to our Mt Oxide Project. This initial drill program is the first significant on-ground exploration undertaken on the Vero Resource since 2012.
"Copper sulphate production is underway at our Cloncurry based Great Australia Mine and we intend to use cashflows to continue drilling and expanding our Vero Resource."
