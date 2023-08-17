New rodeo champions crowned in fast and furious buckle battle

That's how you rodeo! The 2023 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo was one for the record books.
There were a record number of entries registered, the highest number of junior and female entries ever, a record attendance at the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships, and the largest Saturday ever recorded.
On the famous red dirt at Buchanan Park there was plenty of action, with cowboys and cowgirls from all over the country descending on Mount Isa for an amazing rodeo.
There's a new champion in town after 18-year-old Calliope cowboy Boston Leather etched his name in the record books, winning the Open Bull Ride.
He was the only cowboy to score in all three rounds in the marquee event and walks away with a buckle that is revered around the world.
Sarina cowboy, Toby Hale, was named the 2023 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo All-Round Cowboy, while famed Emerald rider, Leanne Caban, was named the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo All-Round Cowgirl for the second year in a row.
Cowboy Jarrod McKane made the 2,400km trip from his home in Wodonga, Victoria with one goal in mind - to win the Open Bareback Bronc Ride after finishing third in 2022. And he did.
Benalla cowboy, David Stacey, continued the southern success, winning the Open Saddle Bronc Ride from Rockhampton's Jordan Iker, who placed second last year.
It was the legend, Caban, that put Queensland back on the podium.
Facing a record number of 98 entries, she took the buckle in the Open Ladies Barrel Race, while Brigalow cowgirl, Jane Ryan, continued the northern success, taking out the Open Ladies Breakaway Roping, and Emerald cowboy William Sloan took the Open Steer Wrestling buckle.
Against a record number of junior entries this year, young Rockhampton rider Matty Ahearn established himself as a cowboy to watch, winning the Junior Bull Ride, in his new age group.
13-year-old Hughenden barrel racer Heidi Middleton was another standout junior, winning the Junior Barrel Race, on her 12-year-old gelding Ben.
Fresh from representing Australia at the World Youth Rodeo Championships in Texas, Cloncurry's Cade Ferguson, won the Junior Steer Ride, besting his third place in 2022.
Emerald cowboy, Jayden Kenny, won the Junior Breakaway Roping, and in a nod to the rodeo family, the Hanrahan brothers, Garrett and Kardah, from Western Queensland shared third place.
Mini Bull rider, Wylie Roots, from northwest Queensland put the rodeo world on notice, winning back-to-back buckles in the Mini Bulls (8-10 years). Coming second and third were Tommy Murphy from Cloncurry and Austin Mawhinney from Tansey.
And in the next age group (11-14 years), young Northern Territory cowboy, Sam Daley, took the title.
The NSW riders kicked in next, with Tamworth cowboy, Logan Penfold, taking the Open Rope & Tie, while the Open Team Roping event was won by Kai Clark from Wallabadah and Benjamin Smith from Moonbi.
A highlight of the rodeo was 92-year-old Cootamundra cowboy, Bob Holder, returned to Mount Isa after missing the event last year.
The certified 'Oldest Competing Cowboy in the World' competed in the Over 55s Team Roping and made more rodeo history successfully making his head catch, but as a team, no time recorded.
Outside the arena, the rodeo rock lineup was stacked.
Jessica Mauboy was on stage at the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships, and then Aussie rock royalty The Angels, rodeo favourite Luke Geiger, The Screaming Jets and O'SHEA, Furnace and the Fundamentals, and Darryl Braithwaite stared in the Isa Street Festival.
