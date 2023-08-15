The north western community of Mount Isa is mourning the loss of the much loved former community member, Mark Fennell.
Mr Fennell aged 90 years died on August 3, and will be farewelled at the funeral in Mount Isa this Friday.
Formerly of Linda Downs Station, Mr Fennell moved to the north west with a a Blitz truck, big heart, $20 quid and his wife Patsy and children.
He carved a living with his hands and horses from the gidyea scrub. In those days pack horses were the mode of transport and life blood of the land.
Mark was well known for his willingness to help the battlers along the way while battling himself He was quick with a smile and helping hand.
Many young bushmen were mentored by him along the way,
Mr Fennell will be remembered for his love his life on the land and that he worked to make it a better place to live.
He was the first to bring television and air conditioning to the north west cattle stations.
Not only did he install air conditioning and television for himself but his staff also gave the same luxury at the time.
He spent many hours breaking in horses, camels and making green hide ropes.
During the course of his working life he mentored many young men along the way as he turned over 11 cattle stations and went into a 15 year life under the Ray White Rural Real Estate banner.
State Member for Traeger Robbie Katter said the Mount Isa community has suffered a great loss with the passing of Mr Fennell.
"Mark belonged to a bygone era of the cattle industry when the impacts of isolation and adversity bred some very tough characters," Mr Katter said..
"With wife Patsy by his side they built a massive and influential partnership mainly through the northern Channel Country."
The Fennells met when they were kids growing up in Charleville and spent 65 years together as a husband and wife team.
"Many great outback yarns followed Mark's work and life and I have no doubt will still be told at the bush get-together's for many years to come," Mr Katter said.
Mr Fennell is survived by his wife Patsy, children Kerryn, Alan, Kimmelle and Carinda, 15 grand children and 29 great grand children.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
