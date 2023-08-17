Help shape Queensland's first LGBTIQ+ Strategy at workshop

Mount Isa residents are being invited to participate in a workshop to explore how Queensland can strengthen outcomes for LGBTIQ+ communities.
The Queensland Government is currently developing the state's first LGBTIQ+ Strategy.
This is part of the government's commitment to amplifying the voices of Queensland's diverse LGBTIQ+ communities and building a Queensland where everyone feels safe and welcome, where human rights are respected and diversity is valued.
Recently, LGBTIQ+ Queenslanders were invited to complete an online survey to tell the government about the opportunities for change the communities to lead a safe, supported and equal life.
To get the feedback and direction they need, the Queensland Government are now holding face-to-face and online workshops around the state, inviting people who identify with Queensland's LGBTIQ+ communities to attend.
Participation in these workshops will help shape Queensland's LGBTIQ+ Strategy.
The Mount Isa workshop will be held at the Mount Isa Neighbourhood Centre (72 Marian Street, Pioneer) on Tuesday, September 12. It will run from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, with attendees asked to arrive at 6.15pm. RSVPs are necessary.
Refreshments will be served during the workshop.
If residents have any questions about the workshop, they are asked to contact LGBTI@chde.qld.gov.au.
