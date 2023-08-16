Be inspired for your future at Mount Isa Library's Book Week Night

Mount Isa City Library is looking for 24 kids aged six to 12-years-old to participate in challenging and exciting games at a Book Week Night event, as part of Children's Book Council of Australia's (CBCA) Children's Book Week 2023.
Each year since 1945 the CBCA has brought children and books together across Australia through Children's Book Week.
During this time schools and public libraries spend one week celebrating books and Australian children's authors and illustrators.
The purpose of the week is to enrich young lives through Australian stories. The week's vision is to see a thriving creative world embracing the transformational power of stories, across generations.
Book week encourages kids to connect, communicate, celebrate, and advocate for the value of stories, and holds the core values of equity, diversity, quality, integrity, respect.
Classroom teachers, teacher librarians and public librarians create colourful displays, develop activities, run competitions and tell stories relating to a theme to highlight the importance of reading.
This year the theme is Read Grow Inspire.
On, Tuesday August 22, Mount Isa City Library are encouraging local children to get involved with Book Week by asking them "who inspires you?", and for kids to dress as the career they'd like to have when they grow up.
The free event will run from 5.30pm to 8pm at Mount Isa City Library (23 West Street, Miles End).
Interested residents can book a spot at tinyurl.com/35xsx49b.
