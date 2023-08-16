The North West Star
Be inspired for your future at Mount Isa Library's Book Week Night

Finn Coleman
Finn Coleman
Updated August 16 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:21pm
Mount Isa City Library is looking for 24 kids aged six to 12-years-old to participate in challenging and exciting games at a Book Week Night event, as part of Children's Book Council of Australia's (CBCA) Children's Book Week 2023.

