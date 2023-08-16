Community comes together to celebrate Indian Independence Day

In celebration of Indian Independence Day yesterday (Tuesday, August 15), Mount Isa's Indian community came together at Community Action for a Multicultural Society (CAMS).
Everyone was welcome for a social dinner and craft activities at CAMS at the Good Shepherd Catholic Parish Centre last night, each bringing a dish to be shared with everyone in attendance.
Mount Isa City Deputy Mayor, Councillor Phil Barwick was welcomed by the Indian community at the function.
"It was lovely to celebrate the 77th Indian Independence Day with the Mount Isa Indian community," said Cr Barwick.
"I enjoyed talking with the families about living in the city and their Australian journey, and sharing the beautiful homemade Indian cuisine."
Also in attendance were Father Mick Lowcock and CAMS Migrant Coordinator Therese Sexton.
CAMS is funded by the State Department of Communities and focuses on social connectedness and settlement of migrant persons in Mount Isa, specifically women and children.
It provides an opportunity for settled migrants to feel connected and a part of the community.
This event celebrating the region's multicultural community comes just weeks before the Good Shepherd Catholic Church Multicultural Festival on September 1.
The festival celebrates the diversity of the Mount Isa community and provides locals with the opportunity to learn about different cultures that make up the region.
