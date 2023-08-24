The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Hickson family discuss the history and succession of Melinda Downs

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
August 24 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Hickson became the owner of Melinda Downs, Cloncurry, in 2000. Photo supplied.
Peter Hickson became the owner of Melinda Downs, Cloncurry, in 2000. Photo supplied.

Honesty and trust were the key components to the Hickson family's successful succession of Melinda Downs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.