Get ready for bushfire season: 'what have you got to lose?'

Following three years of La Nina and with El Nino possibly forming later this year, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) are warning residents and landholders to be prepared for a potentially big bushfire season.
Property owners and residents play an important role in ensuring the safety of themselves and their loved ones by preparing ahead of bushfire season.
Area Director for Townsville, Helaine Gordon, said the QFES cannot stress enough the importance and the impact an individual that is prepared can have in saving their life and that of their loved ones.
"Our current message, the slogan that we're using is 'what have you got to lose?'," she said. "It is a very hard hitting message when you do that evaluation of 'what is it that I am going to lose if I'm not prepared?'
"It's just reiterating the fact that you can't underestimate the power of what you being prepared can do for yourself and your family and your property."
With large amounts of rain in recent years, there is a lot of vegetation fuel that could potentially increase the severity of the season, particularly in the North West.
For many of the region's landholders this is where there are graziers.
Ms Gordon said the increased risk of fire can be mitigated by putting in fire breaks.
"Which can mean making sure fence lines are clear, possibly breaking up the larger paddocks into smaller paddocks and having the firebreaks put in," she said. "Which could be either bare earth, mineral earth, or slashed.
"That can assist with back-burning operations, instead of losing whole paddocks because there's nowhere to break the fire up, slow it up or stop it.
"That's where these fire breaks can be of benefit."
Ms Gordon said QFES is getting active in the community, providing education and information, the Northwest area office is contacting all the local brigades, having brigade meetings and updating all information.
"So they're updating membership lists, they're providing training, making sure the equipment is up to date," she said.
"Whether they're the yellow fire trucks or a lot of the more remote primary producer brigades have slipped on units - small water carrying capacity, with a firefighting pump and a hose that can either slip on and off the back of a ute ... we've got trailer units out there, as well.
"The staff in the office have been making contact with with the brigades and getting getting all of that updated."
Ms Gordon said they also had an increase in technology provided to the truck brigades.
"In previous years, the truck brigades haven't had easy access to reporting back to our fire communication centre," she said.
"With the installation of these new wave mPTX devices into those fire trucks, some areas that struggled in the past to maintain consistent communication ... now has access to provide information back to the communication centre, and provide updates on how the fires going and and what their plan is."
QFES is well-equipped to deal with bushfires and their highly skilled and well-trained firefighters are ready to respond, but bushfire preparation is a community effort.
They are asking residents and landholders to ensure their bushfire preparation is on track.
Simple steps like mowing the lawn regularly, trimming overhanging branches and getting rid of flammable materials from around properties can all help to reduce risk.
It's vital that residents have a Bushfire Survival Plan and that everyone in the house understands what to do should a bushfire occur - including evacuation plans, communication, and to include pets as 'loved ones'.
To put a plan together, head to the qfes.qld.gov.au. It could make all the difference once the season arrives. There is also information available for anyone interested in joining their local brigade.
The best place for residents to get up-to-date information on current fires and warnings is the QFES website, along with emergency services social medias and radio outlets. Local council websites will also have information on their local neighbourhoods.
