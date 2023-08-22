Community honours Veterans at 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

Veterans and locals came down to the lawns outside the Mount Isa Civic Centre on Saturday morning (August 19) to commemorate 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War the 2023 Vietnam Veterans' Day service.
Vietnam Veterans Day is traditionally commemorated each year on August 18.
2023 marks not only the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, but also the 70th anniversary of the Korean War ending on July 27.
The RSL Mount Isa sub-Branch teams up with the Mount Isa City Council to commemorate all Veterans on the Saturday after Vietnam Veterans Day to ensure an inclusive commemoration is held for all modern day Veterans since the Korean War.
The service was held at the gravesite of Vietnam Veteran, Mr Timo Pesonen who was killed in action as well as a Veterans Day Service at the Cenotaph in front of the Civic Centre which included a wreath laying ceremony.
On Saturday morning a special service was held at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery at the gravesite of Vietnam Veteran, Timo Pesonen - who was killed in action.
Following this the Veterans Day Service at the Cenotaph in front of the Civic Centre was held.
It was emceed by RSL Mount Isa sub-Branch member Jason Corradi and wreaths representing those who served in various conflicts - including the Korean War, Vietnam War, War in Afghanistan, the Indonesian Confrontation, and the Iraq War - and peacekeeping missions were laid.
Mount Isa City Mayor, Councillor Danielle Slade, gave a speech at the service, where she said: "Today we remember the service and sacrifices of all Australian Defence Force personnel who have served and fought for our country".
"Veterans' Day this year marks a special milestone - it is 50 years since the then Governor-General, Sir Paul Hasluck, proclaimed an end to Australia's involvement in, and commitment to, the Vietnam War.
"Today, we gather to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served in various conflicts, or who took part in peacekeeping operations, in service of our nation.
Cr Slade acknowledge the "profound impact" war and military service has had on the lives of veterans and their families.
"We must remember that behind every member of the Defence Force, there are families who have made tremendous sacrifices of their own," she said.
"It is because of the sacrifices made by our veterans and their families that we enjoy the privilege of living in a peaceful and democratic country, where opportunities abound, and dreams can be pursued."
Cr Slade also reflected on the the veterans that made "the ultimate sacrifice" and honoured their memory and dedication.
Bugler Keith Cox sounded The Last Post and the Reveille and attended both services.
Following the service, a function was held at the Mount Isa Irish Club, which was a great opportunity for attendees to catch up with mates, share stories and remember the fallen and injured, from the Vietnam War in particular.
RSL Mount Isa sub-Branch thank the RSL members and veterans, current serving members, family and friends of Veterans, and all of the members of the public who attended the services.
They would also gave a special thanks to the Cr Slade and the Mount Isa City Council for their assistance, bugler Mr Cox, and Pastors George Ferguson and Pastor Lawrie Iso Ahoo for their prayers and special addresses at the two services.
They also thanked 4LM, Hit 102.5FM, ABC Radio, and the Mount Isa Irish Club for their support and advertising of the commemorative event.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.