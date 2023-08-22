The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Community honours Veterans at 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
August 22 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Veterans and locals came down to the lawns outside the Mount Isa Civic Centre on Saturday morning (August 19) to commemorate 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War the 2023 Vietnam Veterans' Day service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.