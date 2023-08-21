The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Topology wraps up 25th anniversary with final chapter of 'Queensland Stories'

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
August 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As a culmination of its 25th anniversary celebrations, arts organisation Topology is bringing its main-stage performance of 'Queensland Stories' to regional Queensland, including Mount Isa and Cloncurry, in August and September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.