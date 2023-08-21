Topology wraps up 25th anniversary with final chapter of 'Queensland Stories'

As a culmination of its 25th anniversary celebrations, arts organisation Topology is bringing its main-stage performance of 'Queensland Stories' to regional Queensland, including Mount Isa and Cloncurry, in August and September.
'Queensland Stories' presents a live music experience combining film, photography and storytelling in a poignant documentation of the people, the landscapes, and the stories that make up Queensland.
Since 1997 Topology have pushed the boundaries of music making creating genre-defying onstage works that combine music, theatre, dance and more, establishing themselves as leaders in musical creativity.
Famous for the breadth and depth of their collaborations, the award-winning quintet have created stunning new works with the likes of William Barton, Kate Miller-Heidke, the Kransky Sisters, Dead Puppet Society and more, as well as producing sixteen albums of adventurous music.
Topology founding member, musician and composer, John Babbage, said 'Queensland Stories' means so much to the group, as it is a culmination of so much of what has made Topology special.
"The people we've met and the relationships we've built, the stories we've heard and shared," he said.
"For this final leg of Queensland Stories we'll be bringing Bryn Keane on double bass, Alex Raineri on piano, Clare Cooney on violin, Hayden Burton on viola, and myself on saxophone.
"It will be a great night of live music."
Topology will be perform at 11 venues between August 27 and September 6, they will pay at Miles (August 27), Augathella (August 28), Barcaldine (August 29), Winton (August 30), Julia Creek (September 1) Mount Isa (September 2) Cloncurry (September 3), Normanton (September 5) Croydon (September 6), Richmond (September 7), and Ilfracombe (September 9).
Topology has been working with students in local schools to write original works which reflect their experiences of their towns.
Of the 11 towns the quintet are visiting on the tour, students from 10 schools will be joining them on stage to perform these brand new works.
"Topology's community programs are all about creating new work. We believe musical creativity is the best way to progress musically," said Mr Babbage.
"Working with the students in schools to create a piece of music that tells the story of the area, of them, and what happens around them means we get to hear music and songs that really reflect their communities."
The performance by Topology will showcase the music, film, photography and digital stories created as part of Topology's regional creative programs over the past two decades.
The show includes new works written by local communities from all over Queensland, including Mount Isa.
Topology Creative Director, Christa Powell, said 'Queensland Stories' presents a real life look at life as a rural Queenslander.
"After visiting over 200 communities in the past 25 years there have been some amazing new works created," she said.
"These works help people tell their stories. It is about highlighting the challenges, opportunities, setbacks and victories that arise from living in regional Queensland.
"It is about how communities manage through drought, natural disasters and a world-wide pandemic."
Topology will bring 'Queensland Stories' to Mount Isa Civic Centre (23 West Street, Mount Isa) on September 2, and to Cloncurry Shire Hall (38/42 Daintree St, Cloncurry) on September 3.
Tickets are $15. To learn more about Topology's performances or to book tickets, visit - topologymusic.com/events.
