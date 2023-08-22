The North West Star
Mount Isa Motor Show returns to town for its biggest year yet

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
August 22 2023 - 4:30pm
The 2023 Mount Isa Motor Show is expected to be the biggest year in the event's history.
The biggest motor show in north west Queensland returns this Sunday, August 27, as thousands are expected to turn out for the 10th Annual Mount Isa Motor Show.

