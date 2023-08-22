Mount Isa Motor Show returns to town for its biggest year yet

The biggest motor show in north west Queensland returns this Sunday, August 27, as thousands are expected to turn out for the 10th Annual Mount Isa Motor Show.
With almost 2,000 people at last year's show and 80 vehicles - some travelling out from Townsville - 2023 is expected to be even bigger with a record high number of pre entries.
One of the event organisers, Nadia Cowperthwaite, said their team are working hard to put everything together and get their own cars ready, and they are excited for Sunday.
"I've got more early entries than ever, and we've still got a few days left. Most people turn up on the day, but to have so many pre entries is pretty cool," she said.
Over $6,000 was raised for local charities and not-for-profit groups in 2022 and the event has even more organisations coming along this year.
Once again the Mount Isa Fire Brigade will be demonstrating the 'Jaws of Life' and Mount Isa Police will have a display. Some local businesses will also have the opportunity to be on show.
The 10th year of the Mount Isa Motor Show promises to be the biggest.
There will be exhibits, Father's Day market stalls and displays, along with the main attraction of cars from all over Australia.
Show goers will be lucky as they get a chance to see Townsville burnout pros, With Tiny Towing and OrWhat Motorsports.
And for the first time ever, the Mount Isa Motor Show will be doing cash prizes.
Attendees will also have the chance to enter a multi draw raffle, with a whole bunch of prizes available to be won.
"It's a fun day out for motoring enthusiast," said Ms Cowperthwaite. "But it's also a really good opportunity for several different community organisations and charities to raise money or to promote their own events.
"Tonka usually comes to promote International Men's Day, and then Rotary and Restored Car Club will be selling food, Zonta will be selling coffee.
"So they're all raising money for their own organisations as well."
The Father's Day Market is filling up and the event's organisers are thankful to the Mount Isa Community Markets for facilitating that part of the Motor Show.
The Mount Isa Motor Show will be on Sunday, August 27, and is open to spectators from 10am to 2pm. Anyone interested in entering the show are asked to arrive between 8am and 9:30am.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
