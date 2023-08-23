The North West Star
Police recover stolen pups and return to Townview owners

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:31pm
Mount Isa police with two of the five four-week-old puppies that were reported stolen from a Townview home on Monday. Picture supplied.
Mount Isa police with two of the five four-week-old puppies that were reported stolen from a Townview home on Monday. Picture supplied.

When five four-week-old puppies were reported stolen from a Townview home on Monday, August 21, Mount Isa police snapped into action.

