Police recover stolen pups and return to Townview owners

When five four-week-old puppies were reported stolen from a Townview home on Monday, August 21, Mount Isa police snapped into action.
At around 4pm on Monday, the owner of the missing litter attended Mount Isa Police Station to report the theft of the five Shepherd/Husky pups from their yard in Townview.
The investigation quickly led police to homes in Pioneer and Happy Valley.
At the home in Pioneer, police were able to locate two of the missing puppies, while another one was found at the home in Happy Valley.
The three pups were returned home, safe and well, by 8.30pm, but the remaining two were still missing.
However it didn't take police long to locate the last two pups.
On Tuesday morning, the investigation brought them to an address in Townview, where they located the dogs and were able to return them to their extremely grateful and appreciative family.
Two juveniles are assisting police with the investigation.
Mount Isa police has thanked the community for their assistance in locating all five dogs, safe and well, so quickly.
