The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Community celebrates 70 year milestone for BlueCare

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
August 24 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mount Isa community celebrates 70 years of BlueCare. Picture supplied.
The Mount Isa community celebrates 70 years of BlueCare. Picture supplied.

It is 70 years of celebration for BlueCare this month, as the iconic not-for-profit organisation has recognised the special milestone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.