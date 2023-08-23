Community celebrates 70 year milestone for BlueCare

It is 70 years of celebration for BlueCare this month, as the iconic not-for-profit organisation has recognised the special milestone.
A Queensland first, BlueCare was originally called the Blue Nursing Service.
It was an initiative of the West End Methodist Mission (of the West End Methodist Church) in South Brisbane, led by the pioneering Reverend Arthur Preston.
Mr Preston was motivated by his experience of the Depression, his Christian faith and a commitment to serving the community.
It all began with just one nurse, Sister Olive Crombie, on August 24, 1953.
She caught the tram with her medical kit to visit patients in Brisbane at home, to provide free nursing assistance. She took the job even though there was only three weeks' pay on offer initially.
A BlueCare Spokesperson said they were proud to be continuing the work of Sister Olive Crombie.
"The Blue Nursing Service's (now BlueCare) ... has a rich 70-year legacy of care, support and compassion for those who need it most," they said.
"It means the world to us to see how far we have come and how deep the connection is between BlueCare and the communities we serve across Queensland."
From those humble beginnings, the service expanded rapidly and now, 70 years later, there are over 8500 staff and more than 500 volunteers who are still providing the kind of compassionate care for which BlueCare has been renowned for seven decades.
The team in blue makes over 3.5 million visits a year to people throughout the state.
From as far south as Coolangatta to the Cape and Thursday Island in the north, there are BlueCare's residential aged care facilities, retirement villages, respite and community centres servicing urban, regional and remote Queensland.
BlueCare centres and the Uniting Church throughout Queensland have been, and continue to, host celebratory events in recognition of the milestone.
This includes Mount Isa's St Andrew's Uniting Church, which invited the community to attend a special service acknowledging BlueCare's 70th Anniversary on Saturday August 6, followed by a morning tea.
Like much of rural Queensland, BlueCare has operated in Mount Isa since the 1960s and continues to work within the community.
"Since our first home visit, we've been driven by a genuine desire to serve and improve the lives of those in need of care," said a BlueCare Spokesperson.
"Our kind, big-hearted team works so hard every day to deliver our special kind of compassionate care and companionship - which has always been our hallmark. Our clients are genuinely at the heart of everything we do.
"After being voted Australia's Most Trusted Brand for Home Care and Residential Aged Care in Queensland for the second year in a row (judged by Australian Reader's Digest Trusted Brands Survey) we are humbled by the important place BlueCare holds for so many Queenslanders."
The BlueCare Spokesperson added that the organisation could not imagine celebrating 70 years of BlueCare without their volunteers and staff, "the heart and soul".
"We are absolutely delighted to see staff and volunteers (both past and present), host celebrations all across the state, alongside clients, residents, friends, family and community members, donors and supporters," they said.
"These celebrations started in July and are going right throughout September, too."
