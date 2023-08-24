Workshops to help the community through the social service sector

The Queensland Council of Social Service (QCOSS) will be holding workshops in person and online for the Mount Isa community throughout September.
Queensland's peak body for the social service sector, QCOSS's vision is to achieve equality, opportunity and wellbeing for every person, in every community.
On Wednesday, September 13 it will be hosting two workshops at the ibis Styles Hotel (Corner of Rodeo Drive and Camooweal Street, Mount Isa).
The first will be a town hall (9am to 12pm), asking residents 'what does your community need?'.
QCOSS is asking Mount Isa residents to join them to talk about emerging issues in the region, to help them understand how to advocate most usefully for the area and the social services sector.
They believe the best way to know what is happening in communities its to meet in person and listen to what residents have to say.
The QCOSS town halls form the basis of its Queensland budget submission.
Feedback from previous town halls has seen the organisation ask for more social housing, better renting rights and more appropriate indexation for social service organisation contracts, and more.
Following the town hall, a workshop on grant writing workshop will be held from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.
The 'Grant Writing workshop: Putting your best proposal forward' is a practical workshop, with a toolkit for writing competitive grant applications.
QCOSS hopes the workshop will assist in helping community organisations that have brilliant ideas for projects that suit the needs of their local community, but may not have the resources or experience to apply for a funding grant, succeed in doing so.
This workshop will strengthen attendee's grant writing and application skills, and give further resources to progress the vision of organisations.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about what funding opportunities are applicable to them, how to respond to selection criteria, how to provide strong evidence to support their proposal, how to write clearly and concisely, and project logic.
While the workshop's content will be applicable and useful for all grant writing, QCOSS will be using the Communities Innovation Fund as an example of a funding opportunity to respond to with an impactful application.
The final workshop that QCOSS will be holding in September will be a two-part series conducted online covering succession planning, and how strategic thinking is essential for building a strong board.
Effective succession planning can ensure smooth leadership transitions and maintain effective governance in communities.
This supports self-determination and enables communities to take control of their governance structures and decision-making processes.
QCOSS's two-part series will lead participants through practical exercises and reflections to guide governance succession planning in their own organisation.
These webinars are presented by Australian Indigenous Governance Institute (AIGI) - whcih is dedicated to promoting good governance practices within Australian Indigenous communities - in partnership with QCOSS.
Part one of the series, 'Using a skills matrix', will be held on Wednesday, September 6, from 10am - 11am, while part two, 'Strategic planning reflection', will be held on Wednesday, September 20, from 10am - 11am.
To register or for more information visit tinyurl.com/y5wbyz8m.
