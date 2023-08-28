Partnership to promote sustainable and respectful travel to the Birdsville Races

The epitome of outback adventure, the Birdsville Races announced a new partnership ahead of its 2023 meet (September 1-2).
The partnership is between the Birdsville Races Roadies and Aussie Travel Code, a platform promoting safe, sustainable and respectful travel across remote regional Australia.
Birdsville Races Roadies Coordinator, Sean Kirchner, said the ethos of Aussie Travel Code aligns well with the spirit of the Birdsville Races Roadies.
"We have a vibrant community of adventurous travellers who already connect and share travel tips and experience as they make their way to Birdsville each September," he said.
"They reach us across a variety of routes that take them through remote regions with unique experiences.
"Safe travel is important, and this collaboration underscores a shared commitment to responsible and enjoyable travel experiences that respect the local communities, landscape and small Outback towns that they travel through."
Aussie Travel Code is crafted to support travellers and locals alike, providing insider insights into a growing range of outback destinations.
This knowledge allows visitors to immerse themselves in the region, while positively impacting the locals they connect with.
Visit aussietravelcode.com.au to find out more about the platform.
Vice President of the Birdsville Race Club, Gary Brook, said the spirit and warmth of the Outback communities, through which the Roadies travel is an integral part of the Birdsville Races experience.
"The journey to Birdsville is as much a part of the fun and unique experience as attending our two days of racing," he said.
"Teaming up with Aussie Travel Code is a natural fit as we both advocate for sustainable travel that respects our extraordinary surroundings.
"I wish all our Roadies a safe journey through the spectacular sides and unique cultural experiences they can take in on the way to this year's event."
The Birdsville Races is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland.
It generates millions of dollars in tourism spending for Outback Queensland, as well as being a much-needed social event for remote property holders and communities.
The event also supports the important outback medical work of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The 2023 Birdsville Races are on this Saturday and Sunday, September 1 and 2, in Birdsville.
For more information or tickets to the 2023 Birdsville Races visit birdsvilleraces.com. Tickets $44.40 per person, with ticket purchases providing automatic entry to the Birdsville Races Roadies travelling group.
