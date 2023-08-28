The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Partnership to promote sustainable and respectful travel to the Birdsville Races

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 28 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The epitome of outback adventure, the Birdsville Races announced a new partnership ahead of its 2023 meet (September 1-2).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.