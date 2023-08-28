Upgrades to telecommunication services within the Cloncurry Shire has improved connections for residents and local business owners.
Cloncurry Shire Council-supported projects have delivered upgrades to mobile towers and internet services in Dajarra, and new mobile connectivity at Quamby and Sally Creek following upgrades to the existing radio towers at these sites.
During July 2023, upgrade works on the Dajarra mobile tower enabled Telstra 4G in the area. This upgrade offered more reliable and improved connections for locals, businesses and travellers.
Council supported Telstra's funding application to the Federal Government's Regional Connectivity Program, which granted the project $1,314,300 to upgrade mobile services in Dajarra.
The application cited the economic and social benefits of the project for Dajarra, highlighting the importance of good mobile phone service in remote communities.
Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell said better phone service improved residents' access to health, education and emergency services, as well as enabled more diversified business and employment opportunities.
"The upgrade to 4G in Dajarra is very welcome. I have been pushing for this upgrade for a number of years, so it is really pleasing to see it now operational," Cr Campbell said.
"Council has also been pivotal in adding to improved telecommunication services in Dajarra, with the newly available Wi-Sky Network for the community and surrounding properties."
New mobile connectivity at Quamby and Sally Creek following upgrades to the existing radio towers has increased mobile phone coverage in the north of the shire, improving telecommunication connections between Cloncurry and the Burke and Wills Roadhouse.
The tower upgrades at Quamby will provide an added boost to the recently re-opened pub, the Quamby Pub.
"Telstra increasing coverage and upgrading the network is very good for our shire," Cr Campbell said.
"These service upgrades would not be possible without strong grant support, through the Regional Connectivity Program, the North Queensland Telecommunications and Energy Improvement Grants and the agencies that administer them."
"While there has been a lot of progress in improving connections in the shire, there are still outstanding repairs and improvements that need attention to ensure a more reliable service to Cloncurry and nearby towns."
Mayor Campbell is hopeful Telstra will complete repairs to the main fibre optic cable between Cloncurry and Julia Creek, which was damaged during the 2019 floods.
"The damaged cable has been responsible for ongoing unplanned outages and disruptions to services in Cloncurry. I would like to see action taken to fix this issue and restore a reliable service to Cloncurry."
