The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Cloncurry Shire remote communities welcome upgrades to phone and internet services

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 28 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cloncurry Shire Council improve telecommunication services in the region including a new Wi-Sky Network in Dajarra. Photo supplied.
Cloncurry Shire Council improve telecommunication services in the region including a new Wi-Sky Network in Dajarra. Photo supplied.

Upgrades to telecommunication services within the Cloncurry Shire has improved connections for residents and local business owners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.