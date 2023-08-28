The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa experiencing best season in 50 years

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 29 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders Rural Mount Isa branch manager and livestock agent Sonny Siemer. Photo supplied.
Elders Rural Mount Isa branch manager and livestock agent Sonny Siemer. Photo supplied.

Graziers in North West Queensland are experiencing their best season in 50 years, according to a Mount Isa agent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.