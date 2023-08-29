The North West Starsport
Semi finals upset sees Concordia Tigers Women's advance

Finn Coleman
Finn Coleman
August 29 2023 - 12:30pm
One of the biggest upsets in recent years of the Far North Queensland's Football Semi-Finals was recorded on Friday night when the Concordia Tigers Women's team defeated Parkside in a thrilling extra time battle.

